First steps of integration for the deaf in Colombia

First steps of integration for the deaf in Colombiaby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.07
Colombia’s first deaf bar has been opened in Bogota. It’s called Sin palabras Café Sordo and was founded by three friends who were sensitive to the needs of those who, unlike themselves, have hearing problems. The employees are exclusively young girls and boys who have serious hearing problems. The menu is written using a special alphabet; music videos play on various screens arranged in the different corners of the bar and are translated into sign language. The dance floor vibrates to enable customers to perceive the rhythm of the music by feeling the vibrations. The bar is open to everyone and each time a customer comes in, it is a great opportunity for communication on both sides.
