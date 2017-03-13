First results of an innovative project on dyslexia

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.13

Involving 5,200 schools and a total of 130,383 participating teachers, who were provided with 2,422,406 hours of training. Here are some of the first results of the digital project “Dislessia Amica“, an initiative by the Italian Dyslexia Association and Tim Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Education. The goal is an e-learning training initiative created to promote a truly inclusive school for pupils with Specific Learning Disorders, thanks to special training for teachers. Upon completion of the course the teachers are tested and given a certificate of participation. A certification to the member institutions are also granted: Rome (61 schools), Milan (59), Naples (41), Salerno (34), Brescia (31) and Bologna (24).