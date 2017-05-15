First recreational park in Rome for disabled kids

First recreational park in Rome for disabled kidsby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.05.15
Who said that theme parks are only for kids without disabilities? “Parkabile” is the first inclusive one in Rome. The project was conceived of a little more than a year ago, with the objective of creating a system that could include kids with disabilities and their families for parties or play groups. Too often, in fact, children with disabilities and their family members are excluded: first from games, and then from life. “The first inclusive party park is already operative, in via Castel di Leva” – explains Marco Cioccolini, President of the Association Rottanuova ONLUS, that oversees the project. “But, we’re ready to open another space, which will be covered, to provide an environment for kids who are more fragile”. For that initiative, Marco launched an online fund raising campaign. “Thanks to the solidarity of so many people, we will be able to buy new toys and will then modify them according to the needs of the young kids with disabilities. This will enable us to be ready to always welcome more children”.
