First Italian car-sharing for disabled individuals

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.17

In Palermo, Sicily, the first Italian car-sharing service for disabled individuals has been launched. Since January 15th, one of four car-sharing vehicles has special instruments for individuals with disabilities. As of February 1st, another 3 vehicles of this type will be added to the fleet. The project “Guido IO!!” (I’ll Do the Driving) was made possible by a collaboration between Italy’s national institute for safety in the workplace (Inail), the municipality of Palermo, and the regional transportation company (in Palermo) AMAT. This represents a first initiative of this kind in Italy and possibly in Europe. The primary aim of the project is to facilitate the social reintegration of individuals with disabilities by improving their mobility. The results of the initiative will be monitored and evaluated, so that the pilot might be replicated in other locations or adapted to other contexts.