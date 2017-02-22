First Italian app for home-delivery of pharmaceuticals

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.22

Pharmap is the first Italian digital app for home delivery of pharmaceuticals. The start-up was launched in Milan by 4 young men from Palermo (Sicily). They decided to first test the program in the capital of the region of Lombardy, and then extend the program throughout the peninsula. The idea came to mind thinking of all of the people who need their medicines, but cannot leave home or their place of work: elderly who live alone, individuals who are disabled without assistance, but also the average citizen who, for one reason or another, does not have the means or the time to get to the pharmacy. Customers place an online order, and then, the bikers of Pharmap are the ones who guarantee delivery the order, anywhere, in only 45 minutes. This innovative project recently placed first in the competition (first edition), South for Tomorrow, targeted to the south of Italy, launched by AXA Italia and the Italian bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, with the support of Impact Hub Milano.