First illustrated dictionary of neonatal neurology

Related:

Here is why videogames help immigrant children adjust Videogames act as instruments of integration for refugees who are minors. At least, this is the result of an experiment undertaken by New York university on a sample of Syrian children and adolescents, refugees in a Turkish refugee camp. Letting them play for a few hours each day with consoles Read More.

Unprotected sex is causing new syphilis boom Under the sheets, the British have gone back to the Middle Ages. At least, this is what comes to mind when one sees the boom in syphilis infections among Her Magesty’s subjects. Six thousand cases alone in 2016, the highest number in more than half a century. Considering that this Read More.

Italian HIV-positive people over 50 are on the increase In Italy, Hiv infections are increasing among people aged over 50 of both sexes. They currently account for 20% of all new diagnoses. Against 14% of those recorded in 2009-2011. The reason for this increase is quite simple: along with the lengthening life expectancy, even active sex life lengthened too. Read More.

Airplanes need more medical equipment to prevent passengers’ heart attacks Airplanes need to carry more medical equipment in case someone on board has a heart attack. Defibrillators and electrocardiograms should be made available on all journeys in case of such an emergency. Cardiac arrests account for less than one per cent of all emergencies in the air, but kill more Read More.

An app is launched that prolongs the life of individuals with cancer An app has been presented that can help prolong the life of those with cancer. This latest hi-tech “find” was developed by the University of North Carolina, and presented at the world conference sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place now in Chicago (2-6 June). The Symptom tracking and Read More.