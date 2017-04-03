First concert for the “Orchestra Erasmus”

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.03

The “Orchestra Erasmus” is going to be created. It will be composed of the best Italian students enrolled at the Conservatory, who have took part in the famous EU programme. At the beginning this orchestra will be composed of 40 elements, with the possibility in the future to be expanded with students from other European countries. This is an initiative by the National Agency Erasmus+ Indire and the debut is scheduled for May 7 in Florence, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Erasmus and for Sixty years of the Treaties of Rome. To be noted that the event will be dedicated to the students on the Erasmus programme who died in Spain one year ago.