First complete guide of Italy for tourists who are disabled

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.03

Available for free online, the first guide of Italy for accessible tourism: listing locations that are accessibile to tourists with disabilities. It is divided into two sections (North and Central-South), with 34 destinations in 14 of Italy’s 20 beautiful regions. This complete and useful guide is targeted not only to tourists with disabilities that are clearly visible (motor, sensorial, cognitive, or general health problems), but to all individuals with special needs. For example, people with food allergies, or with celiac disease/other types of food intolerance. Individuals who are diabetic or who need to follow a salt-free diet will also find something among the pages. And there are also something for those who tire easily when walking, due to illness, age, heart problems, as well as moms with kids or a million other needs. Something for everyone who has a need to be met in order to have a quality vacation.