First birthday for Indian school for illiterate grandmothers

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.07

It is one year old and not surprisingly on Women’s Day. This is the first and only Indian school specifically for old ladies. Founded in a small village of Maharashtra by Professor Yogendra Bangar together with NGOs Moritam Charitable Trust, the Aajibaichi Shala wants to provide an opportunity for the older generations of ladies who have been denied the right to education in their time. Here, a large group of over 60 wearing pink saris that serve as a uniform and a shoulder bag containing chalk and a portable board – all kindly donated by their teacher – meets six days a week to learn to read, write. The aim is to become independent at least in the reading of the sacred texts. The initiative has plans to spread to other parts of India after the great success of the pilot project.

