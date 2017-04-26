First artificial uterus for premature infants

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.26

The first artificial uterus has been created to allow premature infants to continue to develop and thrive. This great innovation was launched at Children’s Hospital di Philadelphia and consists of a sack that perfectly reproduces the environment of the mother’s womb. Filled with a liquid that simulates amniotic fluid and a filter tied to the umbilical chord able to purify blook for the infant and provide him/her with the necessary nutrition, substituting the placenta. A highly sophisticated system, that for now, has been successful on a sample of baby lambs. The hope is that its use could reduce by at least half, the number of deaths of premature babies born before 9 months.