by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.26
First artificial uterus for premature infants
The first artificial uterus has been created to allow premature infants to continue to develop and thrive. This great innovation was launched at Children’s Hospital di Philadelphia and consists of a sack that perfectly reproduces the environment of the mother’s womb. Filled with a liquid that simulates amniotic fluid and a filter tied to the umbilical chord able to purify blook for the infant and provide him/her with the necessary nutrition, substituting the placenta. A highly sophisticated system, that for now, has been successful on a sample of baby lambs. The hope is that its use could reduce by at least half, the number of deaths of premature babies born before 9 months.

