First airline travel, now low-cost divorces

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.01.12

Divorce online Spanish-style for only 180 euro. The Spanish app iUrisfy.com was created by a team of divorce lawyers and it enables users to complete formal, legal documents in a few steps. The app is downloadable directly on a mobile phone, and after paying the sum, users can fill out the necessary files with the data required: existence of children; if consensual agreement has been achieved; if private property is held; etc. With no shuffling from one legal studio to another in the preparatory stage. Once the documents have been sent, it’s enough to wait for the court date in front of the judge, when everything will then become final. The app’s inventors say that both parties end up saving a lot of time and money, which will be appreciated by Spanish citizens, seeing as the country is fifth in Europe for the number of couples that decide to call it quits.