Finland parliament votes to confirm same-sex marriage law

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.20

From March 2017 marriage and adoption by same-sex couples will enter officially into force in Finland. Last Friday, in fact, the Finnish Parliament rejected by a large majority (120 against 48) a petition (from the country’s most conservative groups) asking to revoke the law passed in 2014 by the previous legislature that will end the distinction between same-sex unions and heterosexual marriages, giving same-sex couples equal rights to adopt children and share a surname. Finland has been the only country in the Nordic region not yet to recognize same-sex marriage, although gay couples have been able to enter into registered partnerships since 2002. Norway and Sweden approved same-sex marriage in 2009, followed by Iceland in 2010 and Denmark in 2012.