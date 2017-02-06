Finally women with endometriosis can get their dignity back

by Elisabetta Pina - 2017.02.06

For the first time in Italy, women with endometriosis in Italy can now be added to the list of patients who can receive free regional healthcare services, like other citizens who avail themselves of the public healthcare system. This, thanks to the new essential components to public healthcare assistance proposed by Gentiloni’s government. We spoke with Professor Massimo Candiani, Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at San Raffaele, of Milan.

Q: Today, is endometriosis considered a disabling illness?

A: Not exactly. Women who suffer from the illness today can, in any event, be guaranteed the dignity they deserve, by being granted the right to be seen by specialists and to receive the tests and screening they need, according to the lower fee structure extended to patients with other pathologies. It is an encouraging first step, in the right direction.

Q: Can you give me an identikit of this pathology?

A: It is a benign pathology that occurs during a woman’s fertile years, often chronic and recurrent, associated with her hormonal condition, that with menopause tends to regress suddenly. Symptoms are usually painful, but endometriosis can also present without any symptoms at all. The painful symptoms are linked to dismenorrea (painful menstruation), deep dyspareunia (painful sexual relations), and pelvic pain not occurring during one’s menstrual period. It is a pathology that in some instances, can damage the reproductive apparatus, due to mechanical obstructions (e.g. adherence), ovarian cysts that can alter the function of the ovaries, or a constant inflammatory state caused by the pathology itself, that can lead to a biological alteration of the environment in which the ovules are found, which can, in turn, cause difficulties with fecundation.

Q: How many Italian women have endometriosis?

A: The estimate is 3 million women between the ages of 16-17 (post-menstrual phase) to 47/48 (just before menopause).

Q: Is it hereditary?

A: No, but we can say that it does run in families. Research has indicated that endometriosis is correlated to genetic factors, but that does not make it a hereditary illness.

Q: Are there tests for predisposition to the illness?

A: Not at this moment, but the research that we are undertaking at San Raffaele could very well lead to this. We are working to discover a pharmacological therapy that could keep the illness under control and at the same time not prevent pregnancy, seeing as the current medical-pharmacological therapies are hormonal, and, therefore, act as contraceptives. We are also working in the area of prevention and early diagnosis of the illness. In fact, it is very important that women communicate their symptoms in a timely fashion, so that an early, correct diagnosis is possible. This is the only way to treat the illness in its initial stages and prevent it from progressing.

Q: What are its causes?

A: Principally, they are genetic. Certain episodes can affect the immune system’s functioning, and, thus, facilitate the development of the illness. Smog, vitamin D and poor eating habits are not considered critical factors.

Q: Is there a cure?

A: For some forms, yes. Other forms can be kept under control or managed according to the reproductive plans or symptoms of the patient. It’s a mistake to label a woman with endometriosis as “sterile”, because in many instances, pregnancy is possible. Also with assisted reproduction, if necessary.