Finally a state stands up against lunch shaming

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.26

New Mexico is the first American state to prohibit lunch shaming. A punitive practice that is widespread in the U.S. That humiliates students who are unable to pay regularly for school lunches. The new law, proposed by a group of associations and Democratic politicians, which was approved last week, prohibits schools from forcing kids whose parents have not paid for lunch service to clean the lunchroom in front of classmates, in exchange for a meal. Taking food away from children once they have been served is also not allowed. Not to mention, the new ban on making them where a bracelet that everyone can see, which is worse than a scarlet letter. A solution that does not solve the problem of poverty and its consequences. One which the authorities in New Mexico hope to face through dialogue with parents and a special plan that will allow them to guarantee a hot meal for their kids.