Film USA about boy with Down’s Syndrome-turned boxer

Film USA about boy with Down’s Syndrome-turned boxerby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.05
A young boy with Down’s Syndrome escapes from the residence where his is cared for, to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a wrestler. This is the new story upon which the made in USA film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, centers. It has just been announced that filming will begin shortly. Hollywood cast includes Dakota Johnson and Shia LeBeuf, who will play Tyler, a young underground coach who decides to sign-on Zak. And he helps him finally find his dream wrestling school – in the middle of a thousand disadventures. Zachary Gottsagen, will have the lead role of Zak, with whom he shares his name. Gottsagen is an American actor who actually has trisomy 21 in real life. He is already a proven actor, having filmed “Bulletproof” in 2012, and “Becoming Bulletproof” in 2014. But, most importantly, he is known for having become a symbol of a young person with a disability who was able to succeed in finding his place within the artistic and entertainment arena.
Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed
From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to Read More.
Best iced coffee this summer served by workers with Down’s Syndrome
In Formia, a city in the Roman province of Latina, Happy Bar, the first coffee bar in the are managed by workers with Down’s Syndrome, will open its doors. A dream come true for Laura, Andrea, Carlo, Elisa, Francesco and Vittorio, who will be alongside their tutor ad hoc and professional “baristi”, Read More.
She sings a song of love to her brother with Down’s Syndrome
"And ooohh I promise I'll protect you and ooohh nobody is gonna hurt you, 'cause you are a star to me and everyone in this family, you can live the life you want and be what you want to be". Leah Kirwan, young, emerging Irish singer, sings these words to Noah, her Read More.
Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy
The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this Read More.
Two guys with Down’s syndrome will help a starry chef for one day
Next June 18th, on Lake Garda, a very special lunch will take place. The famous starry chef Filippo La Mantia, in fact, will be helped by Luca and Giorgio, two guys with Down’s syndrome. This particular beneficial event will take place in the renewed restaurant of AQUALUX Hotel SPA Suite&Terme, Read More.
Luxury brands helping people with Down’s syndrome find a job
Bulgari, Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton are just some of the brands that will help Italian people with Down’s syndrome find a job. All this thanks to the collaboration between the LVMH Group, the multinational luxury goods conglomerate, the Italian Association of People with Down’s Syndrome (AIPD) and the Association Read More.