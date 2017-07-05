Film USA about boy with Down’s Syndrome-turned boxer

by Angelica Basile - 2017.07.05

A young boy with Down’s Syndrome escapes from the residence where his is cared for, to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a wrestler. This is the new story upon which the made in USA film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, centers. It has just been announced that filming will begin shortly. Hollywood cast includes Dakota Johnson and Shia LeBeuf, who will play Tyler, a young underground coach who decides to sign-on Zak. And he helps him finally find his dream wrestling school – in the middle of a thousand disadventures. Zachary Gottsagen, will have the lead role of Zak, with whom he shares his name. Gottsagen is an American actor who actually has trisomy 21 in real life. He is already a proven actor, having filmed “Bulletproof” in 2012, and “Becoming Bulletproof” in 2014. But, most importantly, he is known for having become a symbol of a young person with a disability who was able to succeed in finding his place within the artistic and entertainment arena.