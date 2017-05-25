Film about blindness competing for the Palm d’Or at Cannes

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.25

“The beauty of that which we see for the last time“. These words could be used to describe the idea of “Hikari”, a Japanese film competing at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the story of a young woman who must describe the images of a feature film for visually impaired spectators and who becomes close to a photographer gradually losing his sight. The idea of the film, explains the director Naomi Kawase, is to explore the job of audio-describer that allows the visually impaired to use their imagination to fly away in the world of the cinema. The focus is not only to the words spoken by the actors, but also the details, the spiritual states, the feelings, gives these special spectators the ability to “see even more by arriving at the essence of a film”, added the director.