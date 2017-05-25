Film about blindness competing for the Palm d’Or at Cannes

Film about blindness competing for the Palm d’Or at Cannesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.25
“The beauty of that which we see for the last time“. These words could be used to describe the idea of “Hikari”, a Japanese film competing at the Cannes Film Festival. It is the story of a young woman who must describe the images of a feature film for visually impaired spectators and who becomes close to a photographer gradually losing his sight. The idea of the film, explains the director Naomi Kawase, is to explore the job of audio-describer that allows the visually impaired to use their imagination to fly away in the world of the cinema. The focus is not only to the words spoken by the actors, but also the details, the spiritual states, the feelings, gives these special spectators the ability to “see even more by arriving at the essence of a film”, added the director.
The list of summer camps for dyslexic children
Here is the list of the summer camps for children with learning difficulties organized in various Italian regions. This initiative by the Italian Dyslexia Association (AID) offers a unique educational and training experience to stimulate the autonomy of children and adolescents through the use of computer techniques and tools and Read More.
A way for blind runners to find sporting guides
An on-line platform to introduce visually impaired runners and seeing athletes who offer their services as sporting guides for non-professional or marathon events. This is the principle behind “Comparte tu energía” (Share your energy), a web-based meeting site just started in Spain. The aim was to create a database with Read More.
A way for those with visual impairments to rediscover monuments
“Discovering art by touch”. This is the challenge for Tooteko, an innovative cultural start-up that has developed a new learning method based on touch and hearing. Tooteko is, in fact, the name of the device that allows the user to find out about the history of a monument simply by Read More.
Six useful pieces of advice for dyslexic students taking State Exams in Italy
Here are the instructions and the means for Italian students with dyslexia taking State Exams illustrated by the Associazione Italiana Dislessia (Italian Dyslexic Association) and MIUR (Ministry of Education, Universities and Research): 1) Students can use all the compensatory tools. 2) Students can use their own PC with specific learning software installed, Read More.
When the Italian 104 Law does not protect from relocation
In Italy, an employee who helps with the care of a disabled family member can be relocated if there are real corporate requirements. This was the ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation in rejecting the appeal by an employee of the Italian Health Service AUSL Roma A, to rule Read More.
A leading manager despite ADHD and dyslexia
Despite the fact that he is hyperactive and suffers from dyslexia sixty-year-old Selim Bassoul, is the manager of one of the largest companies in America, Middleby Corporation. He rarely writes emails and reports, does not use Facebook nor Linkedin and takes part in few exhausting meetings. How does he manage Read More.