Fido in class is the new revolution in school

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.31

A dog in class to help kids get better grades and behave better. It’s the latest craze that is taking over England, launched by the association Dogs Helping Kids, leader in dog training for didactic contexts. In this case, the dogs are trained to literally listen to the kids while they read out loud, to calm them down, to improve their relationships with others, and motivate those who have trouble focusing. And the interviews with principals of middle and secondary schools seem to confirm the positive results that have emerged from recent scientific studies on this issue. From improved reading and writing, to increased attention in class and the reduction of absenteeism. Even better overall behavior. Take for example, the Huntington Hig Scool in York: from the time that Rolo arrived in class, the corridors and classrooms of the school seem to be much more organized because the kids want their four-legged tutor to be comfortable. They will do almost anything to keep him from being taken away.

