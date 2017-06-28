Ferrara opens new residence for impoverished divorced men

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.28

In Ferrara, Italy, a special residence is opening its doors, for divorced males in economic difficulty. The 120 square meters will be equipped with a kitchen, common dining room, two bathrooms, and three rooms that can be divided into 7 sleeping quarters. In addition, there will be a vegetable garden and a “relax” zone where the residents can spend time with each other and with their children. All of this thanks to a special agreement whereby the municipality appropriated a city structure, free of charge, to be used for this purpose, by the Association “Mai da Soli”. After the structure’s present rehab is complete, potential residents will apply and will be assigned a spot, according to a sliding scale. Maximum stay will be 12 months, with a monthly rental payment of €250 per person, plus utilities. This initiative was created to help those who are facing a new form of poverty, due to marital separation. The program is targeted largely to males, whom after leaving the marital home to their ex-wives and paying child support, often find themselves with inadequate resources for living expenses.