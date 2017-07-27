Female sexuality is a right that needs to be defended

Female sexuality is a right that needs to be defendedby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.27
For women sex is important after the age of 50 too.These words were pronounced by the judges of the European Court for Human Rights who ruled in favor of a Portuguese woman whose sex life was seriously compromised due to a surgical intervention. Here are the facts. Ms. Maria Morais underwent an operation in 1995, at the age of 50, after which she experienced numerous collateral effects such as incontinence, loss of sensitivity in her vagina and difficulty walking. For this reason, she had denounced the physicians, asking for a settlement for her damages. While the Portuguese judges ruled on her behalf, they awarded her much less than the standard amount for cases such as these, because according to them: “the interested party had an age in which sexual activity is much less important than it is for someone younger”. Maria Morais turned to the Court in Strasburg who welcomed her case and ruled favorably. According to the European judges, in fact, “what is in question is not merely age, but the presumption that, compared to a young woman, sexuality for a middle-aged woman with two children is not that important. Which reflects an archaic view of feminine sexuality associated only with procreation, and one which ignores its relationship to the physical and psychological well-being of the individual”.
Female BBC stars demanding equal pay in full
Some of the BBC's most high-profile female personalities have called on the corporation to "act now" to deal with the gender pay gap. The recent pay details released in the Annual report showed that women at the BBC are being paid less than men for the same work. Claudia Winkleman
Britain bans gender stereotypes in ads
Adverts which encourage gender stereotypes like women cleaning up after their family, or men failing to do housework, face being banned under strict new watchdog rules. The UK Advertising Standards Authority's (ASA) released a report this week on the potential harm to children and adults of promoting gender stereotypes. Under
Banning the veil does not violate religious freedom
Prohibition of the niqab, the Islamic veil that leaves only the eyes visible, does not violate the European Convention on Human Rights. This was established by the Strasbourg Court who rejected the appeals of three Muslims who were opposed to the ban on wearing headscarves that cover the face, in
Italian women abandoning housewife profession
Always fewer and older. Such is the case with housewives in Italy. The number of these women has diminished considerably by 518,000 over the last 10 years. Reaching a total, in 2016, of 7,338,000: of which 560,000 have foreign citizenship (7.6%), in particular Moroccan or Albanian. And, their average age has increased
Destroying the myth that having a period makes you less competent
A new study offers some quality research to destroy the myth of the woman turned incompetent by her period. Published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience the study took dozens of women and tested their cognitive abilities several times over the course of two consecutive menstrual cycles. The researchers found no
Record number of women in France’s National Assembly
Emmanuel Macron after having claimed victory at the Elyseé can now be confident about his dominance in the Assemblée Nationale as well. On Sunday, June 18th, in the secound round of the legislative elections, he won an absolute majority of representative seats. Among the many changes that he brings with