Female sexuality is a right that needs to be defended

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.27

For women sex is important after the age of 50 too.These words were pronounced by the judges of the European Court for Human Rights who ruled in favor of a Portuguese woman whose sex life was seriously compromised due to a surgical intervention. Here are the facts. Ms. Maria Morais underwent an operation in 1995, at the age of 50, after which she experienced numerous collateral effects such as incontinence, loss of sensitivity in her vagina and difficulty walking. For this reason, she had denounced the physicians, asking for a settlement for her damages. While the Portuguese judges ruled on her behalf, they awarded her much less than the standard amount for cases such as these, because according to them: “the interested party had an age in which sexual activity is much less important than it is for someone younger”. Maria Morais turned to the Court in Strasburg who welcomed her case and ruled favorably. According to the European judges, in fact, “what is in question is not merely age, but the presumption that, compared to a young woman, sexuality for a middle-aged woman with two children is not that important. Which reflects an archaic view of feminine sexuality associated only with procreation, and one which ignores its relationship to the physical and psychological well-being of the individual”.