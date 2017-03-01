Female police officers are less likely to resort to excessive force

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.01

Female police officers are less likely to resort to excessive force. A study conducted by Pew Research that surveyed 7,917 police officers in US police departments with at least 100 officers found that 48% of female officers said that it was more useful to be aggressive than courteous in certain parts of the city, as compared to 58% of male officers. The difference is mindsets became more pronounced when officers were asked if they agreed that some people could only be brought to reason using hard, physical tactics, 33% of women agreed compared to 58% of men. Moreover, the Pew survey showed that only 11% female police officers said that they had fired their weapon while on duty while 30% of male officers did so. Fewer female police officers (22% vs. 35% of male officers) said that they had physically struggled with a suspect resisting arrest in the past month.