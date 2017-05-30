Female bisexuality in fashion as it was in ancient times

Female bisexuality in fashion as it was in ancient timesby Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.30
It is not by chance that there are more female than male bisexuals registered in the world. In fact, it appears that the greater inclination towards both homosexual heterosexual relationships in women is part of a primordial seduction strategy. According to researchers from the University of Nicosia, men much more than women, consider the idea of lesbian relationships to be sexually stimulating. However, what is now considered a perversion has much more noble origins. The Cypriot scholars consider that it all boils down to the fact that men, particularly with respect to conservation of the species, find it reassuring to fall in love with a woman who chooses to enjoy another woman rather than a male competitor.
