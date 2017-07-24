Female BBC stars demanding equal pay in full

Related:

Britain bans gender stereotypes in ads Adverts which encourage gender stereotypes like women cleaning up after their family, or men failing to do housework, face being banned under strict new watchdog rules. The UK Advertising Standards Authority's (ASA) released a report this week on the potential harm to children and adults of promoting gender stereotypes. Under

Banning the veil does not violate religious freedom Prohibition of the niqab, the Islamic veil that leaves only the eyes visible, does not violate the European Convention on Human Rights. This was established by the Strasbourg Court who rejected the appeals of three Muslims who were opposed to the ban on wearing headscarves that cover the face, in

Italian women abandoning housewife profession Always fewer and older. Such is the case with housewives in Italy. The number of these women has diminished considerably by 518,000 over the last 10 years. Reaching a total, in 2016, of 7,338,000: of which 560,000 have foreign citizenship (7.6%), in particular Moroccan or Albanian. And, their average age has increased

Destroying the myth that having a period makes you less competent A new study offers some quality research to destroy the myth of the woman turned incompetent by her period. Published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience the study took dozens of women and tested their cognitive abilities several times over the course of two consecutive menstrual cycles. The researchers found no

Record number of women in France's National Assembly Emmanuel Macron after having claimed victory at the Elyseé can now be confident about his dominance in the Assemblée Nationale as well. On Sunday, June 18th, in the secound round of the legislative elections, he won an absolute majority of representative seats. Among the many changes that he brings with