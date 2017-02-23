Feeling not welcome, they are leaving before they are thrown out

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.23

In post-Brexit England, one better think about prevention instead of medical care. This is probably what 10,000 foreign physicians across The Channel were thinking. Who revealed in a recent survey conducted by the British Medical Association, that they are getting ready to leave the land of Her Majesty, before the govenment forces them out. Which means that, from one day to the next, the UK will find itself with 50% less white coats in their hospitals. A literal professional hemorrage that could have a devastating impact on the entire national health system. Especially in the short-term, when it will be nearly impossible to replace such a large number of highly specialized workers.