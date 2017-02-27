Father’s excessive concern over daughter’s welfare can land him in prison

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.27

In Italy, a father who is obsessed with wanting what’s best for his daughter can end up in prison. Such is the case with a man sentenced to 2 years and three months in prison, for having mistreated his minor daughter. The Supreme Court confirmed an earlier sentence because they considered the man’s defense of his actions to be unfounded. He had tried to convince the court that his aggressive behavior was nothing other than the actions of a father who wanted to protect his daughter, because he was worried about her. “Being worried about a daughter” the Supreme Judges explained: “can in no way justify violent behavior”. Even if the intent was not to provoke mental or physical suffering, but to merely teach a child a lesson.