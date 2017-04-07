Fatal blow by CEDU to forced sterilization of trans

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.07

It is a serious human rights violation to make sexual reassignment surgery obligatory for a trans who wants to change his/her name on a legal document used for identification. This is the sentence of the European Court of Human Rights regarding a sentence issued in France. It appears that the sentence violated article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights: regarding respect for one’s private life. And with this sentence, the judges in Strasbourg have created a historical judicial precedence, that has not gone unnoticed by LGBTl activists, who, in fact, have commented that the decision will affect legislation in as many as 22 EU member states, including Italy, which currently requires trans who want to legally change their identification card in that country to undergo the operation.