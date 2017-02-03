Fatal attraction increasingly bi-sex, among women

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.03

In France, the number of women with bisexual tendencies has increased. In a recent survey undertaken by French market research firm Ifop, data indicated that the number of women who admit to having been attracted to another woman, at least once, tripled. From 6% in 2006 to18% in 2016. And spanning all age categories. However, the greatest increase was seen among Millenials. From 7% in 2006 to 24% in 2016. Regarding Western nations where bisexuality is more common, France’s numbers places it in the average range.