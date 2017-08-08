Farewell to Chantek, the orangutan who learned the sign language

Farewell to Chantek, the orangutan who learned the sign languageby Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.08
Chantek, the orangutan who used sign language (ASL), dies at 39. He was one of the first apes to learn sign language along with Koko the gorilla and Washoe the chimpanzee. He frequently used ASL to communicate with his caregivers, with whom he developed close personal bonds throughout his years at Zoo Atlanta where he was treated for heart disease. But he spent the majority of his life living with the anthropologist Lyn Miles in Tennessee. A 2014 documentary called “The Ape Who Went to College” showed that Chantek had learned various skills there including cleaning his room and directing a driving route from the university to a restaurant.
Hollywood still excludes disabled people
A new analysis of hundreds of the most popular films in recent years finds that Hollywood is still underrepresenting disabled people. According to the report, commissioned by the Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative (MDSC) at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, characters with disabilities Read More.
The thrilling Mameli’s Hymn of the deaf volleyball players
They thrilled everyone with their sign language interpretation of the Italian Mameli's Hymn. They are the Italian female volleyball players who won the silver medal at the latest Deaflympics 2017 held in Samsun (Turkey). The gold medal unfortunately did not come because the Japan team won in 3 sets. But Read More.
A film helps little kids understand deafness
When they discover that two of their three children are deaf, Alberto and Luisa experience a profound crisis. They fight and can’t seem to get along, because Giulia and Carlotta’s disability has disoriented them. Only after they meet with specialists and have time to reflect on many things, the family Read More.
Michele raps about having Duchenne dystrophy
Toro Seduto (Sitting Bull) is what he insists upon being called, even if he is in a wheelchair. Michele Sanguine, is 32 years old and he has Duchenne dystrophy. This does not, however, keep him from living a full life. Which is evident in his first release, ‘Proteina’, un rap Read More.
Italians who are deaf now have a complete online about resource just for them
Italy now has a city for the deaf. A website filled with information specifically for deaf users. The country’s national office for deaf citizens, the Ente Nazionale Sordi, has just announced this most recent initiative and has made it available online. The enormous internet-based container is filled with documents divided Read More.
What about falling in love with a disabled person
Sarah, a 28-year-old American girl, knew a tetraplegic 30-year-old boy called Luca on the internet and they fell in love. While Marco is Lorenza’s husband. She is a mother in the wheelchair and former top model from Ravenna. Emiliano and Chiara met in 2012 on the Mugello circuit and had Read More.