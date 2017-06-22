Fake separations help couples pay less taxes

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.22

In Italy, couples can be legally separated without ever divorcing. But, some couples have figured out that this could be a creative way to pay less taxes. In fact the estimates of these creative, false marriage crises, have been as high as 7% of all legal separations: approximately 6,400 out of a total of 91,000 each year (data from 2015). This phenomenon has proven to be extremely convenient, especially for couples with a medium-high income level, (€40 – 50k), where there is even a second residence in play. This tax loop-hole was pointed out by the Italian Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (A.M.I. – Associazione Avvocati Matrimonialisti Italiani), who indicates that the State really has its hands tied, because the couples’ marriage still exists and has not been dissolved. Which means that if the “fraudulent separation” is suspected by the tax agencies, the couple can merely decide that their crisis is over, and can get back together. And that is not everything. This little game can also be advantageous for employment reasons. For example, a separated mother receives more points on the employment scale used for teachers, and, thus, in this case, it could make sense to improve one’s job possibilities by faking a separation.