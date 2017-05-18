Fake news on vaccines means Italy lags behind poorer countries

Fake news on vaccines means Italy lags behind poorer countriesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.18
Italian “performance” with respect to vaccines is now worse than that for many African countries. The percentage of Italians who have been vaccinated against diseases such as tetanus, whopping cough and diphtheria has dropped to 93%, below that in Rwanda and Tanzania (98%) and Eritrea, Botswana and Algeria (94%). The statistics can be viewed in black and white in the WHO report titled “World Health Statistics” that has recently been published. With respect to Italy: “The improvement has been seen in global coverage between 2000 and 2010, slowed between 2010 and 2015”. Nevertheless, the report also highlights many positive aspects of the Italian system. The areas in which improvement has occurred include maternal and infant mortality, the fight against Aids and the mortality rate for those under the age of seventy for non-transmittable illnesses such as cancer and diabetes. In these areas, in fact, Italy is amongst the best in the world.
