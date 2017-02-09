Facebook will use an artificial intelligence tools to identify racist ads

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.09

Facebook has announced that it would begin using its artificial intelligence tools to identify ads for housing, credit and jobs, then shut them down if they are targeted by “ethnic affinity”. When Facebook recognizes that an advertiser is attempting to buy an ad in any of those categories, a window will now appear asking the buyer to confirm that they are following the company’s discrimination rules. Facebook is also tightening the language of its ad policy to make clear that advertisers should never discriminate around any of a number of personal attributes, including disability, gender identity and genetic condition.