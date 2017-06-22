Facebook culprit for increase in divorces

Facebook culprit for increase in divorcesby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.22
In Italy, the number of divorces is continuing to rise, but Facebook is continuing to be one of the causes. In fact, new technologies in general, especially social networks, have contributed to an increase in family conflicts, because they favor new friendships and extra-conjugal stimuli. An Italian consumer association, Adico, sponsored research which highlighted the fact that a leading cause of couples deciding to split, is that one of the partners meets someone else on internet. Which is a sign of the times. Because new social media facilitate separations and cheating, even if they have always existed. However, one of the factors that might play a role in the explosion of married couples in Italy, is the law consenting “quicky”, quasi do-it-yourself divorces, that came into effect only in 2015. These divorces are fast, easy and help put an end to promises made at the altar in record time.
Fake separations help couples pay less taxes
In Italy, couples can be legally separated without ever divorcing. But, some couples have figured out that this could be a creative way to pay less taxes. In fact the estimates of these creative, false marriage crises, have been as high as 7% of all legal separations: approximately 6,400 out Read More.
Call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capital
Launch of financial incentive and call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capital and 2019 European Green Leaf Awards. The competition for both awards is now open with more details on the European Green Capital Award application to be found here and the European Green Leaf Award application here. Read More.
Denmark is the top quality of life nation in the world
Denmark is the best nation in the world based on the quality of life it offers. According to the Social Progress Index (SPI), an annually study that ranked Denmark first out of 128 nations based on scores in 50 indicators such as access to electricity, air pollution, violent crime, criminality, Read More.
How much the European Union spends on survivors’ benefits
Nearly €220 billion were spent in the European Union (EU) on survivors’ benefits in 2014. This represented almost 6% of the total spent on social benefits, a rate almost equivalent with that spent for unemployment (5%) and disability (7%). Survivors’ benefits include income maintenance and support in connection with the Read More.
Stories of consolation for women who discovered their husbands were gay
Girls, if you ended up marrying a gay man without having known it, the following stories should make you feel better. Even, if only to show you that you are in good company. Take the numerous wives in Hollywood, for example, whose marriages ended when “he” decided to come out, Read More.
A phenomenon called Social Will
Over the next 15 years, Italians will leave nearly €130 billion to social causes through their Wills. This projection was made by Cariplo Foundation’s Observatory, using estimates to adjust the potential value of donations to charitable foundations left in the last wishes expressed by Italian citizens, based on life expectancy Read More.