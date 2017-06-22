Facebook culprit for increase in divorces

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.22

In Italy, the number of divorces is continuing to rise, but Facebook is continuing to be one of the causes. In fact, new technologies in general, especially social networks, have contributed to an increase in family conflicts, because they favor new friendships and extra-conjugal stimuli. An Italian consumer association, Adico, sponsored research which highlighted the fact that a leading cause of couples deciding to split, is that one of the partners meets someone else on internet. Which is a sign of the times. Because new social media facilitate separations and cheating, even if they have always existed. However, one of the factors that might play a role in the explosion of married couples in Italy, is the law consenting “quicky”, quasi do-it-yourself divorces, that came into effect only in 2015. These divorces are fast, easy and help put an end to promises made at the altar in record time.