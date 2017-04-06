Facebook cracking down on “revenge porn”

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.06

The social network sites are cracking down on the diffusion of intimate images without permission, as a form of revenge. The so-called” “revenge porn”. To prevent this practice, which is considered to be a criminal activity, Facebook announced the introduction of new procedures for reporting images that seem to have been diffused without permission: photos will be reviewed by an ad hoc team that can decide to deactivate the account where they were published. In addition to this new instrument, the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg will also introduce a system of “photo-matching” which will allow recognition of the image for the purpose of blocking its going viral over the web.