Expenditure on social protection among countries of the European Union

by Editorial Staff - 2016.12.21

Since 2011, social protection expenditure in the European Union (EU) has increased slightly, from 28.3% of GDP in 2011 to 28.7% in 2014, according to data from Eurostat. But the EU28 average continued to mask major disparities between Member States in terms of pensions, disability allowances, unemployment benefits, etc. In 2014, social protection expenditure represented at least 30% of GDP in France (34.3%), Denmark (33.5%), Finland (31.9%), the Netherlands (30.9%), Belgium (30.3%), Austria and Italy (both 30.0%). In contrast, social protection expenditure stood below 20% of GDP in Latvia (14.5%), Lithuania (14.7%), Romania (14.8%), Estonia (15.1%), Bulgaria and Slovakia (both 18.5%), Malta and Poland (both 19.0%), the Czech Republic (19.7%) and Hungary (19.9%). These disparities are indicative of the diversity of national social protection systems and of the demographic, economic, social and institutional structures specific to each Member State of the EU.