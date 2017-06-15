Exhibit explains 500 year history of sign language

Exhibit explains 500 year history of sign languageby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.15
Sign language is a living language, with its own history, and has been part of the lives of thousands of men and women over the course of centuries. For this reason, the National Library of Madrid, in collaboration with an important Spanish federation for deaf people, has underwritten the exhibit “Manos con voz propia. Quinientos años de la lengua de signos” (Hands with a voice of their own. Five hundred years of sign language). The event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the promulgation of the Spanish Law 27/2007 that proclaimed sign language in Spain a legally recognized language. Numerous books, magazines, photographs, prints and objects will be exhibited. Among which, one in particular merits being mentioned: the first manuscript that attempts to educate deaf people, dated 1550. The exhibit will be open to the public from July 4th – October 1st 2017.
