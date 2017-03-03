Exercising in middle age can offset the harms of being obese

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.03

It is possible to be both fat and fit. Exercising in middle age can offset the harms of being obese. A new study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, in fact, undermines the theory that obesity automatically leads to ill-health, concluding that exercise reduces the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke, regardless of someone’s body mass index (BMI). Researchers assessed the health records of 5,300 people, all of them aged 55 or over, and tracked them for 15 years. The team found that if people were both overweight and inactive, they were a third more likely to suffer a ‘cardiovascular event’ – a heart attack or stroke – than if they were of a healthy weight and exercised.But overweight or obese people were able to wipe out this risk if they were active for at least four hours a day. This included any sort of physical activity from structured exercise to housework. Obesity harms the body through the fatty ‘adipose’ tissue, which accelerates clotting of the major blood vessels and increases cardiovascular risk. Physical activity is thought to lower the dangers of clotting by reducing the furry plaques which line blood vessels, and reducing the heart’s oxygen demand.