Excited over a film they risk their lives in bed

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.20

Ever since “Fifty Shades of Black”, opened in the movie theaters, the switchboard at the fire station in London has been smoking. And that’s not counting the requests for help from simple citizens who had accidents in their home while emulating the erotic performances of the movie’s protagonists, which gets its name from the international best seller of the same title. In fact, the firemen of London have launched an appeal based on the rising numbers of emergency visits to couples who, as clumsy practitioners of new bondage games and fetishes, have gotten themselves into trouble with sex toys, masks and whips. Newcomers to sadomasochism that risk harming their bodies, but also the city budget, seeing as each visit from the fire department costs the city almost €400.