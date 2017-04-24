Excessive use of smartphones while pregnant could be dangerous for fetus

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.04.24

Future moms be aware of cell phones! Excessive use during pregnancy could cause hyperactivity or attention/behavioral disorders in the infant. At least data from a study conducted by the Instituto de Salud Global of Barcelona suggests this possibility. It looked at 83,884 mothers from Denmark, Spain, Korea, Norway, and Holland with children between the ages of 5 – 7 years old. Of this sample, about 7% had general behavioral problems, and more than 8% were hyperactive and with poor attention. Not to mention 12% with emotional problems. These types of problems were significantly lower among children who were born in the years 1990 – 2000, when use of mobile phones was limited and Smartphones were not yet in existence.