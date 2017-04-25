Ex-wife with college degree deserves alimony even if she doesn’t seek employment

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.25

In Italy, an ex-wife with a college degree has the right to be supported economically even if after the divorce, she does not seek employment. Supreme Court judges, in fact, refused the appeal of a man who had been ordered by the Court of Appeal of Venice, to provide his ex-wife with economic support in the form of €400 a month. The plaintiff complained about the fact that the marriage had lasted briefly, but also that his wife was perfectly capable of finding work (or setting up a business), thanks to her professional skills as an optometrist. The judges were of a different opinion and pointed out that the woman had dedicated herself entirely to the family when married, which allowed her husband to pursue an important professional career. And that, her current age (over 50) did not necessarily enable his “ex” to find a steady job, despite having degree.