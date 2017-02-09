Everyone to STEM schools this summer

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.09

Until February 28th, the intiative “In summer it’s time to learn STEM” is still accepting applications. The Italian Department of Equal Opportunities launched the initiative in order to provide financial assistance to schools who want to develop didactic programs for scientific subjects (math, scientific culture, technology, computer science and coding) to be studied during the summer months. The program is target especially to the female student population, but also male students from elementary and middle school are also welcome. One of the primary objectives of the initiative is to overcome the gender stereotypes for these subjects that perpetuate a knowledge gap between males and females in these disciplines. However, a secondary aim exists that sees this program as an extra bit of help for families who would benefit greatly from the schools being open for at least 2 weeks during the summer: when many parents experience more difficulty in balancing work and family obligations.