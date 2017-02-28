Every week 5 new rare diseases are discovered

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.28

World rare disease day is February 28th. However, many people do not know that there are actually many rare diseases. Just consider the fact that, on average, every week 5 new rare illnesses are discovered. The problem is that their incidence throughout the world is very low, and for that reason, the pharmaceutical companies do not want to invest in finding cures or new therapies for them. That explains why 43% of individuals with a rare disease is treated only for symptoms, with inadequate care, for the most part. According to the Spanish Neurological Society, there are about 7,000 of these types of diseases, of which 45% affect the nervous system, and more than 50% in the neurological sphere.