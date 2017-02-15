Every 3 minutes a child dies from cancer

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.15

Today is International Childhood Cancer Day. It was organized by Childhood Cancer International – CCI, an international network that currently represents 183 childhood cancer parent organizations in 93 countries, to remember that, in the world, every 3 minutes a child dies from cancer and to highlight the need for concerted global actions to address the growing challenge posed by this non-communicable disease. Childhood cancer is considered a modern day “miracle” by health circles. More than 70% of childhood cancer is now curable with modern therapy. Overall, this is an impressive increase since the mid-1970s, when the 5- year survival rate was approximately 60%. Still, survival rates vary depending on the status of a country’s health system infrastructure, medical culture and socioeconomic conditions. In LMIC, where access to health care is limited and very challenging, survival rates are as low as 10-20% meaning that only 1-2 children out of 10 who are diagnosed with cancer and receive treatment will survive. Conversely, in HIC, survival rates can be as high as 80 – 90%, meaning that only 1 or 2 children diagnosed and treated for cancer will die.





