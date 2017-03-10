Even YouPorn a source of disparity between men and women

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.10

Even regarding the use of Youporn, men and women are different. From a recent international study about how and why users of both sexes watch porn videos, three profiles emerged. The first is of a recreational kind. Mostly women, who enjoy hot movies for at least 24 minutes a week, without becoming addicted. The second is the compulsive type. Especially men who watch daily and with obsession porn movies. Thirdly, the suffering profile. Mostly men. Those who feel guilty for watching porn but can’t do without.