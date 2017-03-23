Even with endometriosis you can stand on the podium

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.23

“I won gold medals and the world championship despite having endometriosis, and I didn’t even know it. Until my body told me that I had to stop”. Emily Seebohm, 24-year old Australian swimmer of the backstroke let it be known that she lives with this pathology: that consists of the abnormal growth of the endometrium outside of the uterus. She was diagnosed just before leaving for the Olympics in Rio last summer. Which put her in front of a tough choice, to participate in the games or undergo a surgical intervention. Opting for the first, she was able to enter 3 key races, but ended up taking home only a silver in the relay. A bitter victory for someone who had always taken home so many trophies. “The truth is the pain was always getting worse, especially in my back; in fact, I had my menstrual cycle for 8/9 days, even for as long as two weeks”. So, upon returning disappointed from Brasil, she decided to go under the knife, not only for health reasons, but also to be able to bring her passion to swimming again and excel, like before. “Today, I am much better, even if I know I’ll never be 100%. But, I want to be able to tell all women with this illness my story, so they will not underestimate it, like I did” – she declared.