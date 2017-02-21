Even videogames are starting to turn out great soccer players

Even videogames are starting to turn out great soccer playersby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.02.21
From couch potato gamers to successful professionals. Such is the case with passionate videogamers. This scenario is possible, thanks to e-sport, tournaments for expert gamers, that, to date, have contributed to a world business of $890 million. In 2016, the FIFA launched the first Digital Mundial with a cash prize of €200, 000, which was increased to €300,000 this year. And now, the trend has arrived in Italy: Sampdoria e Roma are two teams that have decided to participate in the FIFA global virtual challenge. Mattia Guerracino, 25 years old, 6-time Italian champion and Bronze Medalist at the international competitions, received an actual contract from Samdoria. Instead, Nicolò Mirra, will join Roma. And ESP has already purchased the rights to broadcast live, the final of the FIFA Interactive World Cup in London. The same is happening in other sports disciplines. For example, the NBA is going to launch its own electronic tournament. It seems that playing games has never been so serious.