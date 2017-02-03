Even ugly, evil Trump supporters need to be loved

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.03

Trump supporters looking for love are falling on hard times. To the prejudiced bystanders who dislike them, they are less desirable . Which is precisely why 30-year-old Californian, Dave Goss, invented Trumpsingles.com, a type of Tinder riserved for those who voted in the new man at the White House. For only $19.99 a month, a member can choose among the thousands of profiles. A match is guaranteed: more than one’s physical appearance, what counts here is the ability to share the status of “avid supporter” of one of the most controversial men on the planet. Membership already boasts 26,000. A tight-knit club that sticks together to fight off attacks from outside. “They point us out as horrible misogynists or homophobes, just because we decided to vote for the person who was more convincing– declares a user – mingling with the mainstream population has become a complex undertaking”.