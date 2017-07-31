Even the new generation has to learn web skills

Even the new generation has to learn web skillsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.31
The “2.0 generation”, brings to mind images of technological monsters born with Smartphone in hand and almost super-human high-tech skills. But, the reality is quite different. At least, that is what a recent study published in Teaching and Teacher Education tells us. According to the researchers, the under-35 population, born and raised with everything plastered on a monitor, and where technology is considered a natural part of life, is not necessarily any better at using technology than the generations preceding them (older siblings and parents). To date, there appears to be no proof that these “2.0” kids are better at multi-tasking and using various tech instruments. In other words, they have not developed unique intellectual skills, thanks to their having always been submerged in technology. Because, just like all other disciplines, abilities are honed with training and practice.“We have to treat these young people like desciples and stop thinking of them as a specific group with special powers. An attitude that is damaging the academic community as well as the workplace “, commented the authors of the study. No between the lines interpretation necessary here.
