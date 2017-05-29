Even pacemakers are open to hackers

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.29

Alarming new for the 3 million people who live with a pacemaker and insulin pumps. They run the risk of hacker attacks that could place the functioning of their devices at serious risk. These are the claims of an extensive study published by Synopsys and the Ponemon Institute, an IT organisation. According to which, 83% of the producers of devices used by those who suffer from arrhythmia or other cardiac pathologies and the micro-infusers that release insulin in the body have declared that these are not exempt from cyber-attacks. Of even more importance is the fact that only 9% of these companies have declared that they conduct annual tests to maintain high levels of security for the marketed devices. Doctor Larry Ponemon, author of the research states, “This is really a matter of life and death that should be a warning not only for those who use electronic medical devices, but particularly those who make them”.