Even Mexico’s “star system” has accepted actors with Down’s Syndrome

Even if he’s blind, his view of justice is perfectly in focus Ricardo Tadeu is the first blind judge in Brazil. He’s been a judge since 2009, and he spends most of his day buried in paperwork passed to him from the courts in Curitiba, in the southern part of the country. Among his many accomplishments worthy of being mentioned, is his Read More.

With a special prosthesis she records her trip On her prosthetic leg made of slate she writes the name of the city where she finds herself at the moment, and then posts it over the web. This is exactly what Devon Gallagher, is doing. This adventurous American girl, a little older than 20, had her right leg amputated Read More.

He is the pioneer of the wheelchair with respirator He is the inventor of the first wheelchair with an integrated respirator. The extraordinary Robin Cavendish, historic activist for disabile individuals, played by Andrew Garfield on the silver screen, is the protagonist of the film “Breathe”, that will soon be released in North American theatres. The film covers the incredible Read More.

The ironic video against the stereotypes on wheelchair users "A.A.A. wanted everyday life in media that’s what we hope for. Everywhere I see things that I don’t like common places and waterwork”, they sing in the parody of a famous Italian song. The video by Maria Chiara and Elena Paolini, sisters on wheelchairs from Senigallia, who are also the Read More.

Prison without bars for Chinese children with disabilities Every year, in China, approximately 10,000 children are abandoned by their families due to illness or disabilities. They are called canfei: useless individuals, who cause shame. To the point that, in the most rural areas, those who are disabled (85 million) are treated worse than social outcasts. A phenomenon that old Read More.