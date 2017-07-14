Even in Switzerland immigration divides the society and economy

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.14

Switzerland risks paying a high price for its restrictive immigration policies of the last few years. The alarm was launched by the colossal bank UBS with its extremely detailed report that predicts a serious shortage of workers, amounting to half a million jobs left unfilled, in the country’s near future. Caused also by a demographic decline. To the point that many heads of companies will be forced to call back many retired workers, the so-called silver generation. For which the experts at UBS propose three measures aimed at favoring their professional reintegration. The first: more flexible hours and less pressure on production. The second: greater investments in training of baby-boomers. Last but not least, job-sharing contracts that allow a specific task to be divided among an elderly employee and a younger one, with a sharing of the salary as well. An effective means to also create an exchange of skills among different generations.