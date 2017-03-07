Even if you are disabled, don’t hide yourself

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.07

Ficarra and Picone, two Italian comedians, are the testimonials of the next “Disability Pride Italia“. An event that follows the Handy Festival, the first of its kind organized in 2015, in Sicily, that this time will be held in Naples, from 7 to 9 July. Everybody, celebrities or ordinary people, is invited not only to participate but also to shoot a video similar to that starring the two Sicilian comedians. The important thing is to emphasize the hashtag of the initiative: #nontinascondere (don’t hide yourself). The objective is to invite people with disabilities to live without being ashamed of their handicap. But also to sensitize the society in order to promote people with disabilities’ rights, their integration and social inclusion.